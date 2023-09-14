Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Eksons Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:EKSONS) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Eksons Corporation Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 21st of September

Salary of RM585.0k is part of CEO Philip Chan's total remuneration

Total compensation is 36% below industry average

Eksons Corporation Berhad's three-year loss to shareholders was 2.8% while its EPS grew by 7.6% over the past three years

Performance at Eksons Corporation Berhad (KLSE:EKSONS) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Philip Chan plans to fix this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 21st of September. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

How Does Total Compensation For Philip Chan Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Eksons Corporation Berhad has a market capitalization of RM84m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM585k for the year to March 2023. We note that's an increase of 75% above last year. Notably, the salary of RM585k is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysia Forestry industry with market capitalizations under RM936m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM912k. Accordingly, Eksons Corporation Berhad pays its CEO under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM585k RM334k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation RM585k RM334k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 82% of total compensation represents salary and 18% is other remuneration. Speaking on a company level, Eksons Corporation Berhad prefers to tread along a traditional path, disbursing all compensation through a salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Eksons Corporation Berhad's Growth Numbers

Eksons Corporation Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 7.6% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 49%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Eksons Corporation Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 2.8% over three years, some Eksons Corporation Berhad investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Eksons Corporation Berhad rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. Flat earnings growth may also be to blame for the uninspiring share price performance. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Eksons Corporation Berhad that investors should look into moving forward.

