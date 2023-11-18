Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Primeserv Group Limited's (JSE:PMV) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Primeserv Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 24th of November

CEO Merrick Abel's total compensation includes salary of R4.36m

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Primeserv Group's EPS fell by 7.9% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 116%

The share price of Primeserv Group Limited (JSE:PMV) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. The upcoming AGM on 24th of November may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Primeserv Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Primeserv Group Limited has a market capitalization of R105m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R6.4m over the year to March 2023. We note that's a small decrease of 7.3% on last year. Notably, the salary which is R4.36m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the South Africa Professional Services industry with market capitalizations below R3.7b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was R5.1m. From this we gather that Merrick Abel is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Merrick Abel holds R30m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R4.4m R4.4m 68% Other R2.0m R2.5m 32% Total Compensation R6.4m R6.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 54% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 46% of the pie. Primeserv Group pays out 68% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Primeserv Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Primeserv Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 7.9% per year. Its revenue is up 3.6% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Primeserv Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 116% over three years, Primeserv Group Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Primeserv Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

