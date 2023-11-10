Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Zenith Minerals Limited's (ASX:ZNC) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Zenith Minerals to hold its Annual General Meeting on 17th of November

CEO Mick Clifford's total compensation includes salary of AU$280.0k

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Zenith Minerals' EPS declined by 72% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 22%

CEO Mick Clifford has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 17th of November. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Mick Clifford Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Zenith Minerals Limited has a market capitalization of AU$58m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$507k for the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 76% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$280.0k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$315m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$392k. So it looks like Zenith Minerals compensates Mick Clifford in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Mick Clifford holds AU$689k worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$280k AU$245k 55% Other AU$227k AU$44k 45% Total Compensation AU$507k AU$288k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Zenith Minerals allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Zenith Minerals Limited's Growth Numbers

Zenith Minerals Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 72% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 52%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Zenith Minerals Limited Been A Good Investment?

Zenith Minerals Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 22% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

The overall company performance has been commendable, however there are still areas for improvement. Despite robust revenue growth, until EPS growth improves, shareholders may be hesitant to increase CEO pay by too much.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 6 warning signs for Zenith Minerals (of which 3 are significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Zenith Minerals is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

