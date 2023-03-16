Shareholders will propose Päivi Arminen as a new member to be elected to the Board of Directors

eQ Oyj

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

16 March 2023, at 9:30 am

Shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes, have informed that they will propose to the Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc to be held at 27 March 2023, that in addition to the previously proposed Board members Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Timo Kokkila, Janne Larma and Tomas von Rettig, Päivi Arminen will be elected as a new member to the Board. As published in the company’s stock exchange release of 7 March 2023, Lotta Kopra has informed that she is no longer available as a member of eQ Plc's Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Päivi Arminen will be proposed as a Board member for the term of office of the Board members that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Päivi Arminen has given her consent to the proposal.

Päivi Arminen (born 1978) is an experienced investment professional with vast international experience in i.a. private equity. Primary work experience: she has held different positions in private equity company EQT’s infrastructure investment business, including, Managing Director of EQT Partners (2008–2021). Previously she has worked as Vice President at Danske Bank/Sampo Bank, Debt Capital Markets (2005–2008) and as Equity Analyst at Evli Plc (2004–2005). In addition, she holds a position of trust in Interogo Holding AG, where she is an Investment Committee Member of infrastructure investment strategy (2023-). Päivi Arminen holds a Master of Science (Economics) degree from Helsinki School of Economics.

Helsinki, 16 March 2023

eQ Plc

Mikko Koskimies

CEO

Additional information: Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

