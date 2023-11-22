Should Shareholders Reconsider INOVIQ Ltd's (ASX:IIQ) CEO Compensation Package?

Key Insights

INOVIQ's Annual General Meeting to take place on 28th of November

Salary of AU$396.1k is part of CEO Leearne Hinch's total remuneration

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, INOVIQ's EPS fell by 25% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 13%

The results at INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Leearne Hinch bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 28th of November. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Leearne Hinch Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that INOVIQ Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$53m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$558k for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 15% above last year. In particular, the salary of AU$396.1k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Healthcare industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$576k. From this we gather that Leearne Hinch is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$396k AU$376k 71% Other AU$162k AU$109k 29% Total Compensation AU$558k AU$485k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 60% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 40% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that INOVIQ pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at INOVIQ Ltd's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, INOVIQ Ltd has shrunk its earnings per share by 25% per year. Its revenue is down 22% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has INOVIQ Ltd Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 13% for the shareholders, INOVIQ Ltd would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for INOVIQ you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

