Shareholders in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 79%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 52% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Red Robin Gourmet Burgers saw its revenue shrink by 2.1% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shareholders lost 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 12% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

