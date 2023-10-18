Shareholders in Schweiter Technologies (VTX:SWTQ) are in the red if they invested three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 59% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 24% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Schweiter Technologies saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 40% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 26% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in. With a P/E ratio of 56.54, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Schweiter Technologies' TSR for the last 3 years was -55%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Schweiter Technologies shareholders are down 22% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 6.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Schweiter Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Schweiter Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

