Should Shareholders Have Second Thoughts About A Pay Rise For Minaean SP Construction Corp.'s (CVE:MSP) CEO This Year?

Performance at Minaean SP Construction Corp. (CVE:MSP) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Mervyn Pinto and the board accountable for this. The next AGM coming up on 30th of November will be a chance for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board, challenge management on company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may help change the company's future prospects. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For Mervyn Pinto Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Minaean SP Construction Corp. has a market capitalization of CA$1.2m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$120k over the year to March 2023. This was the same as last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth CA$120k.

For comparison, other companies in the Canadian Construction industry with market capitalizations below CA$274m, reported a median total CEO compensation of CA$1.3m. Accordingly, Minaean SP Construction pays its CEO under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$120k CA$120k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation CA$120k CA$120k 100%

On an industry level, around 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. At the company level, Minaean SP Construction pays Mervyn Pinto solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Minaean SP Construction Corp.'s Growth Numbers

Minaean SP Construction Corp. has reduced its earnings per share by 76% a year over the last three years. In the last year, the company lost virtually all of its revenue.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Minaean SP Construction Corp. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -38% over three years would not have pleased Minaean SP Construction Corp. shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Minaean SP Construction rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 6 warning signs for Minaean SP Construction that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

