Should Shareholders Have Second Thoughts About A Pay Rise For Star Combo Pharma Limited's (ASX:S66) CEO This Year?

Key Insights

Star Combo Pharma to hold its Annual General Meeting on 28th of November

CEO Su Zhang's total compensation includes salary of AU$170.0k

The overall pay is 58% below the industry average

Star Combo Pharma's EPS declined by 29% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 71%

The underwhelming performance at Star Combo Pharma Limited (ASX:S66) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. At the upcoming AGM on 28th of November, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. From our analysis below, we think CEO compensation looks appropriate for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Su Zhang Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Star Combo Pharma Limited has a market capitalization of AU$14m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$196k for the year to June 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. Notably, the salary which is AU$170.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Australia Personal Products industry with market capitalizations under AU$305m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$463k. Accordingly, Star Combo Pharma pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Su Zhang also holds AU$1.1m worth of Star Combo Pharma stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$170k AU$172k 87% Other AU$26k AU$22k 13% Total Compensation AU$196k AU$194k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 35% of total compensation represents salary and 65% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Star Combo Pharma pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Star Combo Pharma Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Star Combo Pharma Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 29% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 7.7% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Star Combo Pharma Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few Star Combo Pharma Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -71% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Star Combo Pharma that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

