Should Shareholders Have Second Thoughts About A Pay Rise For Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR) CEO This Year?

Tribune Resources' Annual General Meeting to take place on 24th of November

CEO Anton Billis' total compensation includes salary of AU$95.2k

The total compensation is 58% less than the average for the industry

Tribune Resources' EPS declined by 78% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 46%

Performance at Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Anton Billis and the board accountable for this. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 24th of November. From our analysis below, we think CEO compensation looks appropriate for now.

Comparing Tribune Resources Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Tribune Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$155m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$163k over the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 54% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$95.2k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$308m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$387k. In other words, Tribune Resources pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Anton Billis directly owns AU$49m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$95k AU$92k 58% Other AU$68k AU$14k 42% Total Compensation AU$163k AU$106k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. Tribune Resources is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

A Look at Tribune Resources Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Tribune Resources Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 78% per year. It saw its revenue drop 26% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tribune Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -46% over three years would not have pleased Tribune Resources Limited shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 3 warning signs for Tribune Resources (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

