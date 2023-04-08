Shareholders in SHW (HMSE:SW10) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the SHW AG (HMSE:SW10) share price slid 30% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 5.8%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on SHW because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because SHW made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, SHW increased its revenue by 11%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 30% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt SHW shareholders are happy with the loss of 30% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 5.8%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 11% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SHW better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SHW (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

