Shareholders in SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 51%. SIGNA Sports United hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 32% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

SIGNA Sports United isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year SIGNA Sports United saw its revenue grow by 31%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 51% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While SIGNA Sports United shareholders are down 51% for the year, the market itself is up 10%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 32% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SIGNA Sports United better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for SIGNA Sports United that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

