Shareholders in Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) have lost 89%, as stock drops 17% this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 89% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Because Sonder Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 60% in the last 90 days. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since Sonder Holdings has shed US$21m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because Sonder Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Sonder Holdings increased its revenue by 98%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 89% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Sonder Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Sonder Holdings shareholders are down 89% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 60%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Sonder Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

