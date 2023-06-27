Shareholders in Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 11%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 3.4%. Swift Haulage Berhad may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Swift Haulage Berhad had to report a 26% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 11% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Swift Haulage Berhad, it has a TSR of -7.1% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While Swift Haulage Berhad shareholders are down 7.1% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 3.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 6.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Swift Haulage Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Swift Haulage Berhad (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

