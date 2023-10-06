Shareholders in Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) share price is down 12% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 8.9%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 4.8% in the last three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Taliworks Corporation Berhad reported an EPS drop of 26% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 12% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Taliworks Corporation Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was -5.0%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Taliworks Corporation Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 5.0% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 8.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Taliworks Corporation Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

