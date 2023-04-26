Shareholders in TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 24% over a half decade.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, TMC Life Sciences Berhad actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 8.5% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

We don't think that the 0.5% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. Revenue is actually up 9.2% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TMC Life Sciences Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.0% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future.

