Shareholders in Transat A.T (TSE:TRZ) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) share price has gained 21% in the last three months. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 51% in the period. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Transat A.T isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Transat A.T saw its revenue shrink by 24% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 9% (annualized) in the same time period. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

It's nice to see that Transat A.T shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 38% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Transat A.T better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Transat A.T that you should be aware of.

