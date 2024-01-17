Shareholders in Trematon Capital Investments (JSE:TMT) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Trematon Capital Investments Limited (JSE:TMT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 26% in one year, under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Trematon Capital Investments share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 283%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Vibrant companies don't usually cut their dividends, so the recent reduction might help explain why the Trematon Capital Investments share price has been weak.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

JSE:TMT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2024

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Trematon Capital Investments, it has a TSR of -14% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Trematon Capital Investments shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Trematon Capital Investments you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

