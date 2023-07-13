Shareholders in TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 35%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 18%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on TScan Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 17% in thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for TScan Therapeutics

Because TScan Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year TScan Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 56%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 35% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 18% in the last year, TScan Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 35%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 1.4% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TScan Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for TScan Therapeutics (4 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

TScan Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here