Shareholders in TX Group (VTX:TXGN) have lost 33%, as stock drops 6.1% this past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by TX Group AG (VTX:TXGN) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 36%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 1.9%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 30% higher than it was three years ago. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 9.3% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

With the stock having lost 6.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

See our latest analysis for TX Group

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year TX Group saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that TX Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling TX Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for TX Group the TSR over the last 1 year was -33%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

TX Group shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 1.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - TX Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like TX Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.