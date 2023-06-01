Shareholders in Union Gas Holdings (SGX:1F2) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Union Gas Holdings Limited (SGX:1F2) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 56% in that time. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 21% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Union Gas Holdings had to report a 65% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 56% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Union Gas Holdings shareholders are down 55% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.9%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Union Gas Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

