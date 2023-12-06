Shareholders in Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are in the red if they invested three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) share price has gained 25% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 88% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Upland Software didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Upland Software saw its revenue grow by 2.8% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. But the share price crash at 24% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 17% in the last year, Upland Software shareholders lost 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 13% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Upland Software , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

