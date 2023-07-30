Shareholders in Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. Truth be told the share price declined 32% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Westgold Resources

Because Westgold Resources made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Westgold Resources grew revenue at 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 10% per year, for three years. This implies the market had higher expectations of Westgold Resources. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Westgold Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. You could get a better understanding of Westgold Resources' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

We will like Westgold Resources better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here