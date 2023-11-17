Should Shareholders Worry About PYC Therapeutics Limited's (ASX:PYC) CEO Compensation Package?

Key Insights

PYC Therapeutics will host its Annual General Meeting on 24th of November

Total pay for CEO Rohan Hockings includes AU$395.0k salary

Total compensation is 88% below industry average

Over the past three years, PYC Therapeutics' EPS fell by 26% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 57%

The disappointing performance at PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC) will make some shareholders rather disheartened. The next AGM coming up on 24th of November will be a chance for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board, challenge management on company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may help change the company's future prospects. The data we gathered below shows that CEO compensation looks acceptable for now.

Comparing PYC Therapeutics Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that PYC Therapeutics Limited has a market capitalization of AU$272m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$438k for the year to June 2023. That's just a smallish increase of 4.7% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$395.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Biotechs industry with market capitalizations ranging from AU$154m to AU$615m, the reported median CEO total compensation was AU$3.6m. In other words, PYC Therapeutics pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Rohan Hockings holds AU$730k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$395k AU$395k 90% Other AU$43k AU$23k 10% Total Compensation AU$438k AU$418k 100%

On an industry level, around 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that PYC Therapeutics pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

PYC Therapeutics Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, PYC Therapeutics Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 26% per year. Its revenue is down 1.5% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has PYC Therapeutics Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few PYC Therapeutics Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -57% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for PYC Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing.

