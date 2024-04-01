Shareholders in Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) for half a decade as the share price tanked 72%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 35% in the last year.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Yext didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

In the last half decade, Yext saw its revenue increase by 9.9% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 11% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

Yext shareholders are down 35% for the year, but the market itself is up 28%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Yext better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Yext that you should be aware of.

