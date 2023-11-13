Shareholders in Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are in the red if they invested three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 53% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 34%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the three years that the share price declined, Zumiez's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Zumiez's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Zumiez had a tough year, with a total loss of 34%, against a market gain of about 10%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

