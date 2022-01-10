U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

ArcelorMittal S.A.
·1 min read
10 January 2022, 16:30 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website corporate.arcelormittal.com under “Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure”. This notification was published in reference to the amended Luxembourg law and Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (“Transparency Law”).

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

General

+44 20 7543 1128

Retail

+44 20 3214 2893

SRI

+44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit
E-mail

+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:





+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com


