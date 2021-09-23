U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.00
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,663.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,308.00
    +4.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.80
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3880
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,854.71
    +1,346.80 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.30
    +15.38 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,118.73
    +479.33 (+1.62%)
     

SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Annovis Bio, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ANVS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pomerantz LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-04040, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Annovis securities during the Class Period, you have until October 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Annovis is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is developing therapies addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”), Parkinson’s disease (“PD”), and AD in Down syndrome. Its lead compound is ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration.

At all relevant times, the Company was conducting two Phase 2a clinical studies. The trial conducted in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study examines twenty-four early AD patients, whereas the AD/PD trial examines fourteen AD and fifty-four PD patients. Both are double-blind, placebo-controlled studies and were purportedly designed to measure not only target, but also pathway validation in the spinal fluid of patients. Annovis stated that if it could show both target and pathway validation in two patient populations, it “believe[d] that [its] opportunity for successful Phase 3 studies is better than if we merely demonstrated target validation in one patient population.”

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Annovis’s ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported interim clinical data from its Phase 2a trial. Among other things, the Company reported that AD patients twenty-five days after treatment failed to show statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo. Annovis also reported that, although patients showed cognitive improvements in certain areas, the results were not statistically significant.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $65.94, or 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Recommended Stories

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Rose 15% Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Why Novavax Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are rallying after the company announced it finalized an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax is up 11.72% at $259.20 at publication time. Novavax Daily Chart Analysis Shares look to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock has found resistance near the $260 in the past, and the stock looks to be nearing this area

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.