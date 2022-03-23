U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.68
    -31.93 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,562.84
    -244.62 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,954.84
    -153.98 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.97
    -25.37 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.02
    +4.75 (+4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +13.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.37 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3530
    -0.0200 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0081 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6750
    -0.1410 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,025.92
    -831.87 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.90
    -0.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.29
    -12.43 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

SHAREit Amongst The Top 5 Media Sources Driving Non-Gaming Global In-App Purchases In AppsFlyer's Performance Index 14

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit Group, a global technology company, today announced that its digital content sharing and streaming app SHAREit, has been ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non gaming categories and No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index, marking another growth milestone. It also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes.

(PRNewsfoto/SHAREit)
(PRNewsfoto/SHAREit)

SHAREit also jumped to higher rankings in gaming categories on the Retention and In-App purchases index globally, having broken into categories such as Casual and Midcore gaming in Southeast Asia. The rankings are provided by AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement and experience platform which released the 14th edition of their Performance Index this week, featuring the top media sources in mobile advertising. Underscoring the financial investment boom in markets like Latin America and Southeast Asia, SHAREit for the first time ranks amongst the Top 3 on the Retention index and retains its position amongst the top 5 on the IAP index when compared to H1 2021, under the Finance-Investments volume category.

SHAREit has become a marketing platform of choice for mobile marketers as they look to drive quality users and branding, and these rankings underscore the app's role in growing the ecosystem. SHAREit is supporting the growth of leading companies - big enterprises to startups - from gaming and fintech space across the globe. The leading media publisher seeks to drive digital and financial inclusion in the emerging markets like Southeast Asia by breaking down the barriers and providing access to the underserved. As the foundational plumbing of the digital infrastructure in these markets, the online and offline platform has enhanced reach and affordability of digital services, and over a period of time gained massive trust as users continue sharing files at fast speeds, new apps - for example, those catering to their banking and finance needs - mobile games and recommendations within their community.

"Mobile gaming and digital payments are two key trends to watch in the emerging markets around the globe and we are excited to propel these even further. Consumer spend in gaming apps surged 16% in 2021 to reach a staggering $116 billion worldwide. Smartphones are driving a global fintech boom with geographies like Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia seeing the rise of neobanks, consumer lending firms, and payments companies. Given the massive potential, we are working extensively with gaming apps and financial institutions to help them tap into the digital natives in the emerging markets," says Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group. "As a leading media publisher driving in app purchases for gaming and fintech brands in the world, we are focused on growing the ecosystem and fueling the transformation of digital habits and lifestyle."

SHAREit's primary feature is the peer to peer file transfer, allowing users to share files, pictures, music, and more, with other devices without using an active internet or Bluetooth connection. Being one of the first app channel partners of Google Play, it also ensures secure application transfers with Peer-to-Peer Offline App Sharing.

Besides the high-speed file sharing feature, SHAREit also helps its users to save memory space on their devices by eliminating the need to download other tool apps. The additional features of the app include Phone Cleaner, Phone Booster, Battery Saver, File Manager and Game Resource Files Transfer - all targeted to provide an optimized smartphone experience to the users.

SHAREit Group has launched a global payments solution, PayerMax, which is committed to building a secure, reliable, and convenient payment environment. They are working on empowering businesses around the globe to grow by helping them integrate into the purchase avenues of people in the emerging markets, and at the same time leading to a better buyer experience.

Going forward, SHAREit is looking to integrate the advertising platform and global payment solutions to deliver a commercial advertising closed loop through its efficient and open systemic solutions.

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group's business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages. SHAREit aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

For more information, please visit www.ushareit.com

You may view the AppsFlyer Performance Index - Edition 14 here: https://www.appsflyer.com/resources/reports/performance-index/

SOURCE SHAREit

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • MP Materials Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

    MP Materials is poised for an important upside breakout. Continue to hold MP longs. In this updated daily bar chart of MP, below, we can see that prices sold off into early February and would have stopped out longs at $37 on the way down.

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkAs part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $10 billion investment in the oil company in 2019, B

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue