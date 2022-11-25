U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,043.25
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,268.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,895.50
    +32.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.10
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.67
    +0.73 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.59
    -0.70 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6640
    +0.0740 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,436.50
    -128.54 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.37
    +0.79 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.72
    +5.12 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

SharePad & ShareScope win best "Research & Data" for private investors award 2022

·2 min read

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For an impressive 20th time, SharePad & ShareScope have been awarded 'Investor Champion: Research & Data' at the Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times 'Celebration of Investment Awards' 2022.

SharePad &amp; ShareScope win best “Research &amp; Data” for private investors award 2022
SharePad & ShareScope win best “Research & Data” for private investors award 2022

The Celebration of Investment Awards recognise companies that have made significant positive contributions to the UK private investment industry.

The winner of the Research & Data award was decided by the votes of Investors' Chronicle and FT Money readers.

CEO & Founder, Martin Stamp had this to say "Since we launched in 1997 the Investors' Chronicle and FT awards have always been extremely important to myself and the team. Not least because the award is voted for by our reason to get up in the morning - private investors."

"Every year we're absolutely delighted to win this award and I would say we're more motivated than ever to continue improving our software so we can provide the best possible service to our subscribers with many exciting developments planned for the next 12 months."

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of ShareScope. During those years ShareScope & SharePad have helped thousands of investors and traders grow their investments with a wide range of tools including everything from Fundamental analysis to Technical analysis.

"When ShareScope launched there were at least a dozen companies putting stock market information on what was, by today's standards, the slow and limited Internet. Nearly all those companies were gone by 2000."

"I'm biased of course but for me, the hard work of the team over the last 25 years has ensured that ShareScope is a great British success story.  There are many US companies that would like to have our UK market but with relentless focus on giving customers what they wanted, we have kept them at bay."

NOTES TO EDITORS

ShareScope was founded by current CEO Martin Stamp in 1997 - an innovative stock market data and analysis tool for private investors. Martin's vision was for a service which combined stock market prices, company results, news announcements, charting, portfolio management, training and friendly, in-house telephone support. A one stop shop.

In 2015, Ionic launched a web-based product called SharePad. SharePad can be used on any device with a browser - including tablets and smartphones.

ShareScope & SharePad have received over 50 awards in 25 years and are consistently voted 'Best Investment Software' by readers of the UK's top-selling investment magazines.

In 2015 Martin Stamp was honoured with the coveted "Editors Award for Services to Private Investors" by the FT/Investors Chronicle. Martin Stamp is available for interview or to write articles about how the investment arena has changed, how technology has changed and how things are likely to evolve over the next 25 years.

https://www.sharescope.co.uk/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955117/ShareScope.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharepad--sharescope-win-best-research--data-for-private-investors-award-2022-301686938.html

Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • ‘You need to go through crises’: Cathie Wood says this crypto crash is a massive opportunity, still sees Bitcoin soaring 6,000% to $1 million — here are her 3 big sector bets

    Another batch of crypto millionaires could be made — starting today.

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Stocks typically rally in December, investors have some caution this year

    The S&P 500 has gained an average of 1.6% during December, the highest average of any month and more than double the 0.7% gain of all months, according to data from investment research firm CFRA. "December is usually a good time for investors but right now they are stuck because it’s really the focus on rates that will cause the market to go up or down in the short term," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "The question this year is will the Fed raise by 75 or 50 basis points, and whether there will be any dovish commentary that suggests that the Fed will raise rates one or two more times next year and then call it quits,” Stovall said.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • Why Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Up 20.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • China Investors Look for Turning Point After $370 Billion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- With Chinese markets prone to sharp turning points followed by long and powerful trends, timing when to buy is almost as important as choosing what to purchase. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakInvestors who jumped into Chinese s

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock

    Investors anxiously await the quarterly release of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F regulatory filing. It reveals which stocks Warren Buffett's holding company bought and sold during each quarter, and that gives investors lots of food for thought about investments. The third-quarter filing offered some interesting news for Buffett-followers, such as a new position in building products company Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars

    ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is weakening the local cedi and increasing living costs. Using gold would prevent the exchange rate from directly impacting fuel or utility prices as domestic sellers would no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products, he explained.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • What it would mean for Tesla to buy back shares

    Tesla investors are begging CEO Elon Musk and the board of Tesla to consider buying back shares as the company's stock price slumps to a two-year low. Tesla stock was trading at $183.20 after hours on Wednesday, and its market capitalization has plunged by almost $700 billion since its peak a year ago. Musk said during Tesla's Q3 earnings call that the company is likely to do a "meaningful buyback" next year, possibly between $5 billion and $10 billion.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.