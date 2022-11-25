LONDON, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For an impressive 20th time, SharePad & ShareScope have been awarded 'Investor Champion: Research & Data' at the Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times 'Celebration of Investment Awards' 2022.

SharePad & ShareScope win best “Research & Data” for private investors award 2022

The Celebration of Investment Awards recognise companies that have made significant positive contributions to the UK private investment industry.

The winner of the Research & Data award was decided by the votes of Investors' Chronicle and FT Money readers.

CEO & Founder, Martin Stamp had this to say "Since we launched in 1997 the Investors' Chronicle and FT awards have always been extremely important to myself and the team. Not least because the award is voted for by our reason to get up in the morning - private investors."

"Every year we're absolutely delighted to win this award and I would say we're more motivated than ever to continue improving our software so we can provide the best possible service to our subscribers with many exciting developments planned for the next 12 months."

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of ShareScope. During those years ShareScope & SharePad have helped thousands of investors and traders grow their investments with a wide range of tools including everything from Fundamental analysis to Technical analysis.

"When ShareScope launched there were at least a dozen companies putting stock market information on what was, by today's standards, the slow and limited Internet. Nearly all those companies were gone by 2000."

"I'm biased of course but for me, the hard work of the team over the last 25 years has ensured that ShareScope is a great British success story. There are many US companies that would like to have our UK market but with relentless focus on giving customers what they wanted, we have kept them at bay."

ShareScope was founded by current CEO Martin Stamp in 1997 - an innovative stock market data and analysis tool for private investors. Martin's vision was for a service which combined stock market prices, company results, news announcements, charting, portfolio management, training and friendly, in-house telephone support. A one stop shop.

In 2015, Ionic launched a web-based product called SharePad. SharePad can be used on any device with a browser - including tablets and smartphones.

ShareScope & SharePad have received over 50 awards in 25 years and are consistently voted 'Best Investment Software' by readers of the UK's top-selling investment magazines.

In 2015 Martin Stamp was honoured with the coveted "Editors Award for Services to Private Investors" by the FT/Investors Chronicle. Martin Stamp is available for interview or to write articles about how the investment arena has changed, how technology has changed and how things are likely to evolve over the next 25 years.

