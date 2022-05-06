U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights

MAISONS DU MONDE
·1 min read
MAISONS DU MONDE
MAISONS DU MONDE

MAISONS DU MONDE
Société anonyme
Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros
Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on April 30th, 2022, was as follows:

30 April 2022

31 March 2022



Shares in the capital



45,241,894



45,241,894



Gross total of voting rights



45,241,894



45,241,894



Net total of voting rights



42,468,113



42,468,113

Attachment


