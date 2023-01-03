U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights

MAISONS DU MONDE
·1 min read
MAISONS DU MONDE
MAISONS DU MONDE

MAISONS DU MONDE
Limited Company (Société anonyme)
with a Board of Directors
with capital of €140,253,434.28
Head Office:
Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 31 December 2022, was as follows:

 

31 December 2022

30 November 2022

Shares in the capital

43,288,097

43,288,097

Shares cancelled during the month

0

0

Gross total of voting rights

43,288,097

43,288,097

Net total of voting rights

40,564,867

40,847,066

Attachment


