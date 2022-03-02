Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights
- MDOUF
MAISONS DU MONDE
Société anonyme
Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros
Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541
SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on February 28th, 2022, was as follows:
28 February 2022
31 January 2022
Attachment