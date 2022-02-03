U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights

MAISONS DU MONDE
·1 min read
In this article:
  • MDOUF

MAISONS DU MONDE
Société anonyme
Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros
Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on January 31st, 2022, was as follows:

31 January 2022

31 December 2021



Shares in the capital



45,241,894



45,241,894



Gross total of voting rights



45,241,894



45,241,894



Net total of voting rights



43,605,218



44,001,776

Attachment


