Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,401.25
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,998.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,314.75
    +44.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.32
    -0.65 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.00
    +8.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.90
    -0.13 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7370
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,253.17
    -408.21 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.21
    -6.45 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.17
    -0.04 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,936.51
    +189.98 (+0.60%)
     

Shares of dialysis providers drop after Ozempic's early kidney trial success

Reuters
·1 min read
The outdoor sign seen at the DaVita Dialysis clinic in Denver

(Reuters) - Shares of dialysis services providers such as DaVita and German rival Fresenius Medical Care declined on Wednesday, after Novo Nordisk's Ozempic showed early success in a trial to treat kidney failure in diabetes patients.

The Danish drugmaker said late on Tuesday it will stop its kidney outcomes trial almost a year ahead of schedule, based on a recommendation from the independent data monitoring board overseeing the study.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Fresenius fell 12.03% to 24.35 euros ($25.83) in normal trading hours and Davita fell 17.3% to $75.51 in premarket hours.

The early stop of the study could be negative for Fresenius as GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic could "potentially negatively impact" the size of the relevant patient population over time, Citi analyst Veronika Dubajova said in a note.

The early halt points to a "somewhat faster effect than we had previously contemplated," Dubajova added.

GLP-1 drugs were developed to help control blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes and are also used as weight-loss treatments.

Davita's price-to-earnings ratio for the next 12 months, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, stood at 11.91 compared with Fresenius Medical's 14.30.

Shares of U.S.-based Baxter International, which makes products used by dialysis therapy providers, also fell about 9% to $33.99 premarket.

As of Tuesday's close, Davita shares were up 22.2% while Baxter shares were down about 27% so far this year.

($1 = 0.9428 euros)

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Advertisement