Shares of GYG Ltd have been admitted to J P Jenkins share matching platform

2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of GYG Ltd have been admitted onto its share matching platform.

GYG Ltd (GYG), the market leading global superyacht service and supply group, de-listed from the AIM market on 12th September 2022 and as indicated to their shareholders engaged J P Jenkins Ltd to provide a facility to transact their shares.

J P Jenkins is the oldest established platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell their shares on a matched bargain basis.

GYG is a superyacht painting, supply and maintenance company, offering services globally through operations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the United States. The Company's heritage brands include Pinmar, Pinmar Yacht Supply, and Technocraft. GYG's operations can be divided into three key sales channels:

  • Refit: repainting and finishing of superyachts, normally as part of a refit programme. Revenues also include scaffolding, containment and the removal and repair of fittings

  • New Build: fairing and painting of new vessels as part of the build process

  • Supply: the sale and delivery of maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts and equipment primarily to superyachts and trade customers

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that J P Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BZ4FM652), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the J P Jenkins website at jpjenkins.com/company/gyg-limited/.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are very happy to welcome GYG as a client of J P Jenkins and are excited to help them on their journey as a private and unquoted company."

Remy Millott, Chief Executive Officer of GYG Ltd commented: "I am delighted to bring GYG Ltd onto the J P Jenkins platform to offer their share matching services to existing shareholders, and I look forward to welcoming new investors as we continue to focus on improving efficiencies and providing quality earnings across the Group. We are also committed to providing shareholders with regular company updates through this platform and our website www.gygltd.com."

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd., Veronika Oswald, Director, +44 (0)20 7469 0937

GYG Ltd: Kevin McNair, Chief Financial Officer, kevin.mcnair@gygroup.com, +34 673 708 908

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shares-of-gyg-ltd-have-been-admitted-to-j-p-jenkins-share-matching-platform-301654172.html

SOURCE J P Jenkins Ltd

