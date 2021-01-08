U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

Shares of Hyundai Motors Co. climb more than 20% on potential EV deal with Apple

Catherine Shu
·1 min read
Illustration shows the logo of Hyundai at the #WeAreMobility fair at the 97th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, at Brussels Expo, on Friday 18 January 2019.
Illustration shows the logo of Hyundai at the #WeAreMobility fair at the 97th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, at Brussels Expo, on Friday 18 January 2019.

Hyundai Motor Company is downplaying reports that it is in talks with Apple to produce an autonomous electric vehicle, stating that discussions are still in the "early stage" and still undecided. But the news of a potential tie-up (however tentative) with Apple, which is known for keeping a tight lid on deals before they are announced, was enough to send shares of Hyundai Motor Company up more than 20% on the Korea Exchange during trading on Friday.

The talks were first reported by the Korea Economic Daily and confirmed by Hyundai to Bloomberg in a statement that said "Apple and Hyundai are in discussion, but as it is at early stage, nothing has been decided." The Korean auto giant also told CNBC that "we understand Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided."

A Hyundai spokesperson declined to comment to TechCrunch. Apple has also been contacted for comment.

Last month, Reuters reported that Apple’s car initiative, called Project Titan, is still going on, with plans to develop an autonomous electric passenger vehicle. But the car is not expected to launch until 2024.

The ‘Apple car’ chatter is back with new reports pointing to a 2024 launch date

Hyundai launched its own electric vehicle brand, Ioniq, in August 2020, with plans to bring three all-electric vehicles to market over the next four years, as part of its strategy to sell one million battery electric vehicles and take a 10% share of the EV market by 2025. Hyundai also has a joint venture with autonomous driving technology company Aptiv to make Level 4 and Level 5 production-ready self-driving systems available to robotaxi, fleet operators and automakers by 2022. The Aptiv partnership was announced in 2019.

Hyundai to bring three new EVs to market under spin-off brand Ioniq

Aptiv and Hyundai form new joint venture focused on autonomous driving

 

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Sell Stocks Now

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Facebook blocking President Trump, our economic recovery and markets a day after the attack on our government.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally, Tesla Soar, But Flash Warning Signs; Micron Earnings, Boeing 737 Max Settlement In Focus

    The stock market and Tesla hit new highs Thursday, but are looking somewhat extended. Micron earnings and a Boeing 737 Max settlement are in focus overnight.

  • Elon Musk Dethrones Jeff Bezos While Wall Street Tesla Bear Admits Mistake

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the world's richest person Thursday as shares of the electric-car company continued their relentless run-up.

  • Joe Biden's $2,000 stimulus checks: How soon could you get yours?

    Biden promised checks "immediately" if Democrats won Senate control — and they have.

  • Why Is Bitcoin Going Up, and Will It Crash Soon? What’s Next as Price Doubles to $40K

    Crypto pros and newbies alike are asking why bitcoin prices keep hitting new all-time highs, and if prices are due to crash. Here's what the experts say.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    It's a new year, and good time to take a look at what lies ahead. Not in the short term, but on the longer horizon. So, here’s a number to think about: $126 billion. That’s the predicted size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology market in 2025. AI, once the sole province of the more arcane branches of computer programming and coding, has become an essential part of the digital world we live in.You can find AI everywhere. It’s in our factories, controlling assembly robots and inventory systems; it’s in cars, monitoring power systems and drive trains – and soon, perhaps, to drive the vehicles; its algorithms lie behind the success of all the online tech companies that have come to dominate our electronic social discourse and economy. AI is everywhere, and it’s here to stay.Which makes it a fantastic sector to mine for investment opportunities. Against this backdrop, two of Wall Street’s top analysts have turned their gaze on AI, and recommended their picks in the sector. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. The results are interesting.C3.ai, Inc. (AI)We’ll start with a company that is new to the public trading markets. C3ai is an enterprise AI firm, providing a suite of services designed to build enterprise-scale applications through a cost effective and efficient process. The C3 AI Suite brings configurable apps for customer engagement, energy management, fraud detection, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimization – and all of that is only the beginning.C3 went public in December 2020, hitting the markets on Dec 9. The company had priced the IPO at $42 per share, but closed its first day at a price of $92, for a 120% gain right out of the gate. C3’s shares went on to peak at $177 on Dec 22, and the stock is now trading at $133, for a net gain since the first day’s close of 44%. The company now boasts a market cap of $12.74 billion.It’s not just the successful IPO that should grab investors’ attention here. C3’s customers include such high-profile names as Bank of America, AstraZeneca, and Koch Industries. The company also has a strategic partnership with Microsoft, using the Azure cloud platform to offer AI tech to the energy industry. And finally, C3 is an important contractor with the Pentagon, and counts the US Air Force, Army Aviation, and US StratCom in its user base.Some Wall Street analysts see C3’s shares as fully valued, but others are bullish on the stock. Among the bulls is Daniel Ives, the 5-star tech sector expert from Wedbush, who rates AI and Outperform (i.e., a Buy). Ives also gives the stock a $200 price target that indicates room for a 51% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)In his comments on the stock, Ives explains his stance: “We view C3.ai as one of the more disruptive enterprise software vendors in the last decade with the company laser focused on the convergence of AI, big data, and cloud computing… We believe with a very successful IPO of $650 million completed in December, C3 now finds itself in clear "offensive mode" as its beefed-up distribution strategy (direct sales, MSFT, Baker Hughes) should put more fuel in its growth engine into 2021 and beyond.” The bear-bull mix on AI is clear from the reviews on record for C3. The company has received 10 ratings, breaking down to 4 Buy, 4 Hold, and 2 Sell, making the analyst consensus a Hold. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at $144.89, suggesting room for 9% growth from current levels. (See AI stock analysis on TipRanks)Liveperson (LPSN)Liveperson is well-known as a designer of live chat platforms and chatbot AI systems, marketing these products as customer relations tools at the front end for companies of all sorts. Liveperson’s chat apps are available through web browsers, social media, and on mobile devices, and the company has produced a conversational AI that allows automated chatbots to streamline customer service center efficiency by handling routine communication tasks.The AI chatbots are designed for use on Conversational Cloud, with one human operator overseeing multiple bots in a chat center. The AI handles initial contacts using filtering questions, and is capable of referring more involved issues to the human agent in the loop. Liveperson offers a choice for its customers: to use ready-made chatbots, or to use the platform and create a unique conversational system.Like many tech companies involved in online marcom, Liveperson’s value has been put into sharper relief during this crazy ‘corona year.’ The stock finished 2020 with a gain of 65%. Meanwhile, revenues have slightly increased sequentially since Q2, with the Q3 number of $94.8 million being up 3.4% from Q2 and 26% year-over-year.Liveperson’s proven strength in its niche attracted the attention of Ryan Koontz, 5-star analyst with Rosenblatt.“[We] expect LPSN to leverage its leading position in AI to disrupt the $60B contact center software and automated labor market. Despite facing new threats from larger and more established players in the enterprise market, including Salesforce.com, Twilio, and Oracle, we view the strong focus and 20+ years of experience of LPSN as key assets,” Koontz noted.With this analysis, it's not surprising that Koontz rates LPSN a Buy. His $73 price target implies a 14% upside from current levels. (To watch Koontz’s track record, click here)It’s clear that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Koontz, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and the 8 recent reviews that include 7 Buys against a single Hold. The shares are selling for $63.97, and the $71.17 average price target suggests it has 11% room to grow. (See LPSN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump

    As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban. Trump signed an executive order on Nov. 12 that bars U.S. securities investment in Chinese companies allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military. As U.S. investors rush to sell shares in the sanctioned companies and their subsidiaries before the executive order takes effect on Jan. 11, Chinese investors are swooping in.

  • Sarepta Crashes On Mixed Results For Gene Therapy In Muscular Dystrophy

    Sarepta Therapeutics on Thursday announced mixed results for its gene therapy targeting a form of muscular dystrophy, leading SRPT stock to plummet. Rival Solid Biosciences also fell.

  • 12 Cheap Stocks Will Be 2021's Fastest Growing, Analysts Say

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

  • Hyundai Walks Back on Comment Linking It With Apple’s Car Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. backed away from a statement confirming it is in talks with Apple Inc. on developing self-driving car that fueled a $9 billion surge in the Korean automaker’s market value Friday, saying instead that it received requests for potential cooperation from a number of companies.Revising its statement for the second time in a matter of hours, Hyundai said it had been contacted by potential partners for the development of autonomous electric vehicles, removing any reference to Apple. Shares of Hyundai surged as much 25% after local Korean media initially reported on talks, and continued to trade near those levels even after the statement confirming discussions was revised.By naming Apple initially, Hyundai risks the ire of the technology giant known for its secretiveness when it comes to new products and partnerships. With development work still at an early stage, Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous electric vehicle, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News. That suggests the company is in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.Hyundai’s intraday stock jump in Seoul was the biggest since 1988. A cable TV unit of Korea Economic Daily first reported the discussions with Apple, saying Hyundai completed internal talks on the project and is awaiting approval from the chairman.Following the report, Hyundai initially issued a statement saying that it is one of various automakers that Apple had been in early contact with. The Korean company then revised that statement less than 30 minutes later, removing the reference to other automakers. A few hours after that, it issued another revision that omitted Apple:“We’ve been receiving requests for potential cooperation from various companies regarding development of autonomous EVs,” the latest version said. “No decisions have been made as discussions are in early stage.”Apple declined to comment.The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker is notoriously secretive with employees and suppliers. In 2018, it warned workers to stop leaking internal information on future plans and raised the specter of potential legal action and criminal charges, saying in an internal memo it had “caught 29 leakers” in the previous year. In 2012, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook pledged to double down on keeping the company’s work under wraps.An Apple car would rival electric vehicles from Tesla Inc. and offerings from companies such as upstart Lucid Motors and established manufacturers like Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG. Setting up a car plant can cost billions of dollars and take years, likely the reason why Apple is talking to potential manufacturing partners.Needs Partner“Apple needs to partner with a carmaker because it doesn’t have production capabilities and sales networks to sell its cars,” said Lee Han-Joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “Building up those capabilities can’t be done quickly so Apple will need a partner for that.”Bending metal is also a lower-margin business than providing the software, chips and sensors that future cars will rely on. Apple has continued to investigate building its self-driving car system for a third-party car partner rather than its own vehicle, the people familiar have said, and the company could ultimately abandon its own car efforts in favor of this approach.Other technology companies seeking to expand into the autonomous driving space have also sought partnerships. Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving unit Waymo has worked with Chrysler, while Amazon.com Inc. has tapped Rivian Automotive Inc. for cooperation over delivery vans.Big PlansMany more alliances combining automotive and technology companies are set to emerge, especially after the coronavirus slowed down such combinations in the past year, said Takeshi Miyao, an analyst at consultancy firm Carnorama in Tokyo.Hyundai would provide Apple with a partner that’s already accelerating a push into new technologies such as electric, driver-less and flying cars, including setting up a $4 billion autonomous-driving joint venture. The venture, with Aptiv, is expected to have a production-ready autonomous driving platform available for robotaxi providers, fleet operators and manufacturers in 2022.The South Korean company is this year set to introduce its first EV, Ioniq 5, built on a dedicated platform. Hyundai, along with its Kia unit, plans to have 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units by 2025.Next year, Hyundai also plans to offer models equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road. It has also invested in Aurora Innovation Inc., a startup formed by a driverless dream team of former chiefs for Google’s self-driving car project and Tesla’s Autopilot.“Hyundai has gained a presence in electric cars, but faces a problem of not being able to climb up the ladder in the overall ranking,” said Miyao at Carnorama. “To step up, it will need to tie up with other companies in autonomous driving.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates spike as Joe Biden gets a Democratic Congress

    Rates are rising as investors bet on more government spending. Will they go even higher?

  • Fuel Cell Stocks Jump On $1.5 Billion Investment

    Korean conglomerate SK Group announced a $1.5 billion investment into a JV with fuel cell leader Plug Power to expand hydrogen energy in Asia.

  • Bionano Genomics shares fall after plan to sell more stock

    Bionano Genomics Inc. plans to sell more shares after a sudden surge in its stock price in recent weeks, and shares dove in after-hours trading Thursday in response. The company revealed Thursday afternoon that it expects to sell more shares under a shelf prospectus filed in August, but did not spell out how many shares it plans to sell nor at what price. The genome-analysis company's shares traded for less than $1 for much of 2020, but began to move sharply higher around Christmas, gaining more than 800% in the past month. Shares closed Thursday at $5, a retreat from highs topping $7 earlier in the week, then fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Thursday following the news that more shares would be sold.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Goldman Sachs Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Stocks

    It’s a new year, and a good time to choose new stock to line the portfolio. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has been watching the markets with an eye toward the long term – and a finger on pulse of the present. The firm is bullish following the passage of the COVID relief bill last month, seeing the direct income assistance of $600 per person – or $1200 for married couples – as a positive for consumers’ disposable income in the here-and-now.And with consumer spending making up some two-thirds of the US economy, and boost to that metric is seen as good for the whole. Taking the COVID relief checks into account, Goldman Sachs' chief economist, Jan Hatzius, raised his expectations for US economic growth in 1Q21 – bumping his GDP forecast from 3% to 5%.“While the income effects of the fiscal package will be very front-loaded, we expect the impact on consumer spending to be more evenly distributed throughout the year,” Hatzius noted. The economist sees current conditions – with lockdowns in place, as putting something of a damper on immediate spending, but leading to pent-up demand later in the year. With that in mind, Hatzius is predicting sequential gains in Q2 and Q3, and full-year GDP growth of 5.8%, up 9% from his previous estimate.The stock analysts at Goldman are keen to follow Hatzius’ lead, and they’ve been combing the market for stocks that are likely to gain as the markets take a long-term rising trajectory. The firm's analysts are pulling the trigger on two stocks in particular, noting that each has the potential to deliver double-digit gains in the year ahead. We ran the two through TipRanks’ database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.17 Education & Technology (YQ)The worldwide pandemic had one effect that could never have been predicted in advance: the sudden shift of schools to mass online classes. Remote office work has been around for a long time, and at the secondary and college levels, schools have had long experience with correspondence courses – but mass online learning, even down to the primary level, had never been attempted. Companies like 17 Education, however, take up the challenge of online learning.17 Education is a Chinese company, dedicated to joining technology with high-quality educational content to create more effective and efficient tutoring services for K-12. The program includes both online and in-classroom solutions – 17 Education bills itself as a full-service educational technology provider.It is also a new company to the financial markets. YQ stock went public just this past December, when trading commenced on the 4th of the month. The IPO opened flat, with shares priced at $10.50, the midpoint of the pre-IPO range. By December 9, the share price had nearly doubled. Since then, however, the stock is down 34% from its peak.Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Christine Cho, who initiated her coverage of YQ with a Buy rating and a $21 price target. This figure indicates a 55% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Cho’s track record, click here)Cho is bullish on the company’s application of big data systems to analyze and streamline classroom solutions, and sees its unique ‘hybrid’ model of combining in-school and online courses as a net plus. “We see [YQ] translating into two potential advantages for its AST [after school tutoring] business: (1) proprietary school-level insights enabling YQ to develop more localized/customized content, and (2) ability to grow paid enrollments rapidly at a low student acquisition cost — a key challenge in the online AST industry — through penetration of organic in-school MAUs…” The Goldman review is one of two on record for 17 Education; the other is also a Buy, making the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The stock is priced at $13.5, and the $20.50 average price target gives an upside potential of ~52%. (See YQ stock analysis on TipRanks)ChampionX Corporation (CHX)17 Education wasn’t the only new ticker to hit the markets at the height of the pandemic, rather, it was one of many. ChampionX is an oilfield technology company that conducted a major change in 1H20. It’s namesake, ChampionX Holdings, merged with Apergy Corp, with the combined company attaching the ChampionX name to the new partner’s trading history. CHX started trading in June 2020, and in December, the company moved its ticker from the NYSE to the NASDAQ.CHX offers a range of oilfield tech solutions, including such specialized applications as drilling fluid and mud additives, fracturing fluid systems, and well cementing, in addition to drilling technologies. These tech services are essential for the oil producers – that own the wells – to get the product to the surface. The essential nature of the service, plus the generally improving economic conditions, led to a Q3 sequential gain in revenues of 112%. The top line came in at $633 million.Analyst Angie Sedita, who covers this stock for Goldman, sees the company in an advantageous position.“We view ChampionX as a strong oilfield service and equipment provider with a global footprint and favorable product mix. Its primary businesses, chemicals and artificial lift, are exposed to the production phase of the life of a well, thus producing lower earnings cyclicality and stronger through-cycle EBITDA. The recent merger of the two companies completed in Q2-20 (Apergy and ChampionX) should drive market share growth and cross-selling opportunities both in the international and U.S. markets,” Sedita wrote.To this end, Sedita initiated coverage on CHX with a Buy rating and a $21 price target. Her target implies a 20% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Sedita’s track record, click here)All in all, six of Wall Street’s analysts have reviews CHX shares, and 5 said to Buy against 1 who rated it a Hold. This puts the analyst consensus at a Strong Buy. However, the recent share appreciation has pushed the stock price above the average price target of $17.10. (See CHX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • SoFi to Go Public in $8.65 Billion Blank-Check Deal

    Online personal-finance company SoFi is going public in a $8.65 billion deal with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V, the latest blank-check company from venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

  • Citi downgrades U.S. stocks but says ‘buy the dip’ when corrections come

    Financial markets have shrugged off the violence and chaos on Capitol Hill, with both the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new highs on Wednesday and the Nikkei 225 notching another 30-year record on Thursday.

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • Sarepta stock plunges more than 50% after mixed results from drug study

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares lost more than half their value in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company said a drug candidate produced mixed results in a clinical study.