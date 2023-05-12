U.S. markets closed

Shares of Japan's Sharp tumble after $1.9 billion full-year loss

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Sharp Corp, the Japanese electronics maker owned by Taiwan's Foxconn, tumbled 7% on Friday after it reported a $1.9 billion loss on write-downs of its panel display business and other assets.

Sharp said it took a hit of 220 billion yen ($1.6 billion) as it wrote down the value of building and machinery in both its LCD and OLED display businesses in Japan, and other assets. Shares were down 7% at 921 yen.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)