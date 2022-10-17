U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,641.25
    +43.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,006.00
    +298.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,897.00
    +153.00 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,713.20
    +24.90 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.90
    +0.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.10
    +13.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    +0.41 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.29
    +0.35 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1287
    +0.0107 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8130
    +0.0930 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,395.28
    +262.25 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.12
    -7.06 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,897.20
    +38.41 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Shares of Korean internet giant Kakao slide after fire disrupts service

Kate Park
·3 min read

The stock price of South Korea's internet giant Kakao tumbled on Monday after a fire at a data center that cut off power on Saturday, causing several service malfunctions.

The blaze at the SK C&C data center, which houses the servers of Korea's two largest internet companies -- Kakao and Naver -- disrupted Kakao's messaging, ride-hailing, payment and game apps, and Naver's internet search and news services, over the weekend.

Some disruption is ongoing -- mainly affecting Kakao's services.

On Monday morning, Kakao's share price dropped more than 9%. Its peer Naver also slid 2% at the opening of trading before recovering.

At the time of writing, Kakao said it had restored KakaoTalk, the country's dominant messaging app -- with more than 46 million monthly active users in South Korea as of September 2022 and 53 million globally. On Monday afternoon it also said it had completed recovering its financial services. But some other services are still down.

Meanwhile, Naver, which faced partial disruptions as a result of the fire on Saturday, quickly restored most of its operations on Sunday.

According to a report by Bernstein, Kakao’s slow recovery process was caused by the company’s lack of owned server infrastructure and "high dependence" on the SK C&C data center. It also highlights Kakao’s lack of a well distributed backup system. The report pointed out that Naver was able to resume its primary services promptly because it has owned server infrastructure and a well-designed backup process.

KakaoTalk remains the dominant messaging service in South Korea and the Bernstein report predicts it will maintain its position despite the outage, given how far behind its rivals are in marketshare terms. Additionally, it points out that Kakao's messaging app is linked to other services such as Kakao bank, payment and ride-hailing services, so users are unlikely to replace the app with less fully featured alternatives like WhatsApp or Telegram, per the report.

The second largest messaging app after Kakao in South Korea is FaceBook Messenger but it has only 3.9 million MAU as of September 2022. While Naver's messenger app, Line, has about 1.6 million monthly active users.

Korea Internet &amp; Media by Bernstein
Korea Internet & Media by Bernstein

In its statement on Saturday night, Kakao said the fire broke out at around 3:30 PM (local time). It added that it is investigating the matter.

A statement by Naver on Saturday afternoon said it is aware of issues impacting its services as a result of the fire.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also made public comments on Monday following the incident -- remarking that a private company operates KakaoTalk but describing it as practically a national communications infrastructure. Yoon called on the government to investigate the exact causes of the fire. "I respect corporate autonomy and creativity, but that is based on the premise that the market reasonably allocates resources and income in a system of fair competition," Yoon said. "If a monopoly situation causes market manipulation, the government should take systemic action."

Recommended Stories

  • Fire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver

    A fire at a suburban data centre south of Seoul damaged servers of South Korea's major tech companies, Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp. on Saturday, causing extensive disruption to the country's dominant messenger service and internet portal. The fire at SK C&C on Saturday afternoon affected the operations of companies including Kakao and Naver housed at the data centre in Pangyo, on Seoul's southern periphery, an SK official said.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • A Quick Update on Nvidia's Gaming and Automotive Market

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), its new gaming graphics card that seems to be sold out in major electronic retail stores, and some of its recent automotive solutions. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 'Mark Zuckerberg is telling us he doesn't think he has a core business': Meta Analyst

    Meta Platforms stock continues to underperform tech peers as the social media company spends its money generating demand for a future in the metaverse.

  • Americans are using Apple AirTags to track loved ones with dementia, report says

    Some people are turning to Apple's AirTags to track loved ones with dementia. Public health officials warn it may not be the best choice, not just due to its tracking ability.

  • What Will Satellite-Connected Phones Do for Us? Not Much, for Now.

    Major telecom and tech companies such as Apple are starting to roll out features—like text messaging, SOS alerts and location tracking—that work with current or next-generation cellphones instead of relying on satellite-messaging tools. The first version of this technology is a big step forward for cellphones—but it likely won’t give us the “always connected” life people dream about. Then there are immediate issues: Devices have to have a clear view of the satellite to work, which could make the connectivity less effective in hilly areas or places with other tall structures.

  • Microsoft CEO: Cloud tech will help businesses 'do more with less' in tough times

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the cloud can help companies become more efficient as they look for ways to save in the downturn.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’

    So far relatively few users are sticking around in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, much less building worlds as the company had hoped.

  • South Korean Internet Giant Offers Glimpse of a 5G Private Network Future

    Autonomous self-driving robots deliver coffee, lunch and packages. As network technologies improve, their tasks will get more complex.

  • Smartphone Maker Lava Eyes India Venture With Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian smartphone maker Lava International Ltd. is in advanced talks with China’s Huaqin Technology Co. to create an electronics manufacturing venture in the South Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe venture would aim to win contracts from US and Chinese customers for research and development, desi

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?

    For investors hunting for bargains in this tricky market, these stocks might be a good place to start.

  • The Hottest App Right Now? One Where Teens Have to Say Nice Things About Each Other

    Five years ago, the app, which prompted teens to compliment one another, topped Apple App Store charts and quickly amassed millions of users in the coveted high-school demographic. Facebook snapped it up less than three months after launch—and soon shut it down. Now one of TBH’s co-creators is back with Gas, a nearly identical iPhone app.

  • Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

    Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter "X." He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, "X." He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX. Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X.

  • Is Mint Mobile’s $15 Cell Phone Plan As Good As Ryan Reynolds Says?

    Ryan Reynolds isn't just a world-famous actor, he's also the part owner of Mint Mobile, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that touts a $15 a month cell phone plan using the T-Mobile 5G...

  • Kanye West is buying controversial 'free speech' app Parler

    The Kanye West social media saga has taken a sharp turn with news that the hip-hop mogul is acquiring the controversial "free speech" app Parler.

  • Meta’s new VR headset can track your eyes and face, but what about your feelings?

    Meta (formerly known as Facebook) recently introduced the brand new $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset. The headset has a few advanced features on board, including five cameras facing inward, towards the user’s face. The cameras can track eye movements and facial expressions. Such features aim to create digital avatars for the VR world … The post Meta’s new VR headset can track your eyes and face, but what about your feelings? appeared first on BGR.

  • An Uneasy Use for Apple’s AirTags: Tracking a Loved One With Dementia

    Problems, both technical and ethical, can arise when tracking family members using the inexpensive lost-item minders.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Today's Amazon deals feature big savings on tons of home and tech essentials. Shop markdowns on Apple, Crockpot and Winix now.

  • The Metaverse Is Inevitable—but Not How Mark Zuckerberg Expects

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyMeta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is in… rough shape.Nearly a year after its much ballyhooed rebrand, the company’s stock plummeted an eye watering 57 percent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost roughly $70 billion of his net worth, making him just the 20th richest man in the world (cue the world’s smallest violin). The financial strain also forced the company to slash budgets across its workforce and freeze new hiring—even ones that were