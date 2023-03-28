Shares in Mexico's TV Azteca up more than 5% after Q4 results

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca rose more than 5% on Tuesday, a day after the publication of its fourth quarter 2022 results.

The company posted a net profit of 125.42 million pesos, down from the 249.07 million pesos from the year-earlier period, but alongside a reported 31.14% surge in revenue to 5.2 billion pesos.

Stock in Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster suffered a daily fall of more than 30% last week after the firm's creditors filed an involuntary petition to place it in U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but later recovered some ground.

