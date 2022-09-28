U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,641.75
    -19.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,076.00
    -127.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,243.75
    -90.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,660.10
    -8.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    -1.18 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,627.20
    -9.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.08
    -0.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9585
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.08
    +1.82 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5140
    -0.2770 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,780.60
    -1,435.74 (-7.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.70
    -29.44 (-6.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,857.25
    -127.34 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Shares Still Undervalued, BRI Continues Its Share Buyback Program

·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) is currently conducting a share buyback program worth IDR 3 trillion. Through the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, BRI received shareholders' approval to carry out the program within 18 months from 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2023.

BRILiaN Tower, Jakarta, Indonesia
BRILiaN Tower, Jakarta, Indonesia

Head of Research Mirae Sekuritas Indonesia Hariyanto Wijaya revealed the buyback program shows management's belief that the current share price is still undervalued. However, Hariyanto Wijaya, and Mirae Asset Sekuritas Analyst Jennifer A. Harjono are positive the performance of the financial sector will remain strong amid rising fuel prices as supported by the increasing credit growth. With the increase in interest rates and BRI tightening its monetary policy, Mirae Asset Sekuritas estimated that BRI's net interest margin will increase.

"The purpose of the share buyback program is to boost BRI employees' performance through the Employee Stock Allocation (ESA) or Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP)," explained BRI Finance Director Viviana Dyah Ayu at the Indonesia Stock Exchange's Public Expose Live event on 14 September 2022.

On the same occasion, BRI President Director Sunarso explained, "BRI's management policy was to do the share buyback program to improve the quality of employees, their competencies, and engagement with the company. BRILian personnel who can provide the best value to the company will receive a bonus."

The bonuses take the form of three things: cash, individual investment to improve competence and capability through quality training and education and share ownership. Furthermore, the ESOP bonus is also given because the current portion of BRI shares owned by employees is still less than 1%.

BRI provides non-cash incentives to further increase employee motivation, which in turn will improve the company's performance sustainably. "We will continue to do the share buyback program to give long-term incentive treasury stocks for all BRI employees," added Viviana.

The mindset of BRILian People is expected to lead to the same goal towards the company's vision. BRI aims to become The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia and Champion of Financial Inclusion by 2025.

"We will continue to do the share buyback program so that our employees are more engaged, more competent, more competitive, and provide more value for the company," concluded Sunarso.

For more information about Bank BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Report, Rising Treasury Yields; Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Slows Decline

    Futures fell as Apple reportedly curbs iPhone production plans while the 10-year yield is just below 4%. A Biogen Alzheimer's drug shows promise.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 'Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

    Things are bad. But at least ‘you can eat’ one of these assets.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • AMD's Prices Are Micro Now, Too

    Advanced Micro Devices' shares have been cut in half this year but that has not motivated investors to become buyers. Let's check the charts to see how low it can go.

  • Dollar Rallies, Stocks Slump as Volatility Spikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar soared to a record after the White House talked down the prospect of a currency agreement to weaken the greenback, and equity levels crumbled after a slew of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers stoked fears about the path of rate hikes and the economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilizati

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    Such has been the force of the cumulative headwinds in 2022 that trying to make headway in this year’s downtrending market has been a struggle for most. A slowing economy, decades-high inflation and the accompanying rate hikes in the attempt to tame it, not to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy prices have all played their part in souring sentiment. The result has been widespread share losses. The good news is that those with a strong stomach could use the opportunity

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • 14 Ailing Companies Are About To Lose An Obscene Amount Of Money

    S&P 500 investors hate companies that lose money right now. So it's wise to know which companies are on the verge of losing obscene amounts so you don't end up holding the bag.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Goldman Sachs, Lyft, Mind Medicine and more

    Big banks, Mind Medicine, and Lyft are among the top trending stocks on Yahoo Finance on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

  • Annaly Capital Management's Rare 3-Standard Deviation Selloff

    The effects of rising interest rates continue to hit markets and none more so than in the mortgage sector. The amount of selling lately, for example, in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is remarkable for its extraordinary downward pressure on price levels. Here’s the daily price chart, to show you how extreme this is: [Chart 1] The upper and lower bands represent two standard deviations from the mean price — the mean is the dotted line in between them. Technical analyst John Bollinger

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • ‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio

    After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows. The bad news, according to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, is that things could still get worse from here. “I think a lot of things are cheap, and they’re going to get cheaper,” said Icahn, pointing to the economic malaise,

  • Micron Earnings Preview: Can the Semiconductor Giant Get Back on Track?

    Trading 50% off its highs, it will be important to see Micron's demand outlook for semiconductor memory solutions.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.