Sharif’s Party to Pick Pakistan PM as Bhutto Supports Alliance

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is a step closer to getting a new government after an influential leader pledged support for his main rival.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday dropped out of the race for prime minister and said his party would support any candidate proposed by the Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

“If this house fails to elect a prime minister and it fails to form a government, then we will have to go back for re-elections and this will lead to another perpetuation of this political crisis,” Bhutto, 35, said in a briefing Tuesday. “Pakistan Peoples Party will not accept ministries in the government and will support the government on an issue-to-issue basis.”

