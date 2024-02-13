Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,024.00
    -17.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,832.00
    -52.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,842.75
    -122.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.20
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    +0.56 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.30
    +9.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.10
    +0.17 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2679
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3140
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    49,890.12
    +1,970.24 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.97
    -21.72 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     

Sharif’s Party to Pick Pakistan PM as Bhutto Supports Alliance

Kamran Haider and Ismail Dilawar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is a step closer to getting a new government after an influential leader pledged support for his main rival.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday dropped out of the race for prime minister and said his party would support any candidate proposed by the Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

“If this house fails to elect a prime minister and it fails to form a government, then we will have to go back for re-elections and this will lead to another perpetuation of this political crisis,” Bhutto, 35, said in a briefing Tuesday. “Pakistan Peoples Party will not accept ministries in the government and will support the government on an issue-to-issue basis.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement