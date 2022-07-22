U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Sharing your Google Calendar can be done in three easy steps. Here's what you need to do.

Evan Hecht, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Digital calendars and planners have become a popular modern and innovative solution to scheduling one’s life. According to ecal.com, 70% of people rely on some form of a digital calendar to plan and manage their lives. Online-tech-tips.com calls Google Calendar "the best online calendar" for a multitude of reasons. It provides a user-friendly, easy-to-learn format. One of the most useful functions Google Calendar provides is the ability to share your schedule with others and create group calendars.

Here’s how to share your Google Calendar through your preferred internet browser in three easy steps.

Just curious?: We're here to help you with life's everyday questions

Tech history: How old is Google? History of the world's most popular search engine.

The Google logo is seen with the rainbow flag as a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) and queer pride and LGBT social movements in New York City on June 7, 2022.

How to share your Google Calendar on a computer

  1. On the left side of your screen you’ll see a tab titled My Calendars. Hover your mouse over the calendar you want to share, and press the three dots that appear next to the name of the desired calendar you want to share.

  2. After clicking the three dots, select the option that says settings and sharing.

  3. After opening the settings you will see two different options for sharing.

    1. You can create a shareable link and send it to whomever you’re sharing your calendar with

    2. If you scroll down farther you’ll see the option to share with specific people. There you can individually type in the Gmail addresses of the people you are looking to share your calendar with

How to share your Google Calendar on your phone

Unfortunately, there is no way to share your Google Calendar through the app, but it is not impossible to do on your phone.

  1. Open your phone’s internet browser and go to the Google Calendar website. If you have the application downloaded, the link will automatically take you to the app. To share your calendar you must do it through your web browser

  2. If not already, make sure the webpage is in desktop view and not mobile. To switch this, at the bottom of the page you will see an option that says view. If the word “mobile” is bolded you are in mobile view and should tap the word “desktop” which is located right next to mobile

  3. Follow steps 1-3 listed above for sharing your Google Calendar on a computer

Google shortcuts: Here’s a smart, quick way to create new Google files and events

An easy way to share: Ever heard of Google Collections? It makes sharing links, images and plans a snap

How to share an individual event on Google Calendar

You don’t have to share your entire calendar to share one event with another person. When creating a new event on your Google Calendar, go to the section that says add guests and type in the Gmail of whoever you are trying to share it with. If you forget to share the event and have already created it, click on the event and click the pencil icon called “edit event.” When you edit the event you’ll see a panel on the right side of the screen for guests where you can type in the Gmail addresses of whomever you need to share the event with.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to share your Google Calendar on a computer and your phone

