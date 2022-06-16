U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,665.08
    -124.91 (-3.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,910.50
    -758.03 (-2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,647.95
    -451.21 (-4.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,654.56
    -76.58 (-4.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.70
    +0.39 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.30
    +22.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0096 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3450
    -0.0500 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2363
    +0.0191 (+1.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0010
    -1.8180 (-1.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,944.56
    -420.95 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.16
    -31.85 (-6.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

This Shark IQ robot vacuum can empty itself—and at its lowest price ever for Prime Day 2021

Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
·1 min read
The Shark IQ robovac will clean your house and empty itself.
The Shark IQ robovac will clean your house and empty itself.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Treat yourself on Amazon Prime Day 2021 to a vacuum that will save you hours of time on your household chores. Robot vacuums can be expensive, and can sometimes cost the same as their manual counterparts, but this Shark IQ RV1001AE robot vacuum is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon—and it can do much more than your average robovac.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The Shark IQ AV1010AE Robot Vacuum cleans on its own, recharges on its own and dumps all the dirt, crumbs and pet hair it picks up into a canister—which can hold up to 45 days worth of dust bunnies. There is a smaller model that can hold up to 30 days worth of dirt, but this XL model with the multi-surface brush role is currently cheaper.

The Shark IQ XL model also features advanced navigation mapping, which means it can figure out the layout of your house faster than the previous model. It's voice and phone command-enabled and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, along with the SharkClean app. The multi-surface cleaning and powerful suction lets this machine clean up practically anything from any type of floor in your house, too. In short? It's a pet owner's dream of a vacuum.

Get the Shark IQ RV1001AE Robot Vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond for $319.99 (Save $280.00)

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get the self-emptying Shark IQ robot vacuum for less

Recommended Stories

  • Dyson, iRobot Roomba, Shark and more killer vacuum deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021

    Shop iRobot, Shark, Dyson and more great robot vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

  • Capital Gains and Tax-Loss Harvesting Aren't Just for Rich People - CPA Explains With Examples

    A nationally recognized CPA and tax expert explains why some individuals should be thinking about taking capital gains to minimize the total tax impact next year.

  • Samsung's Lee discusses smooth supply of "essential" chip equipment with ASML's Wennink

    Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink on Tuesday to discuss cooperating over the adoption of high-end chip equipment, Samsung said on Wednesday. A company statement said Lee and executives from the Dutch multinational held wide-ranging discussions on the smooth supply of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, "essential for implementing minute processes for next-generation semiconductor production." ASML's EUV machines are key to advanced chipmaking and cost up to $160 million each, and the limited number produced has created a bottleneck for chipmakers like Samsung, TSMC and Intel which have plans to spend more than $100 billion in coming years to build semiconductor plants.

  • The end of Internet Explorer has been a long time coming

    Microsoft is ending support for its OG web browser, Internet Explorer.

  • Just 4 Companies Are Fueling Broadband Subscriber Growth

    Broadband companies added 1,065,000 net new subscribers in the first quarter, according to data collected by Leichtman Research. Three of them -- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) -- have been in the industry for years. Cable companies stand at a technological advantage to phone companies in delivering high-speed internet to customers' homes.

  • iPhone users owed £750m after Apple ‘throttled’ devices, lawsuit claims

    Legal claim points to controversy in 2017, when Apple was found to be slowing down older devices because of battery issues

  • Bitcoin -- Buy the Dip?

    The top cryptocurrency is down nearly 70% from its all-time high, but Bitcoin has bounced back from harsher corrections before.

  • Microsoft's Defender online security tool is now available to consumers

    Microsoft Defender is now available to help bolster security for your individual computers and phones.

  • 2022 Rivian R1S SUV Deliveries Delayed by Months

    Order holders of the eagerly anticipated 2022 Rivian R1S SUV were notified by email of further delays that the EV startup blamed on supply-chain issues.

  • Microsoft finally fixes Windows zero-day flaw exploited by state-backed hackers

    Microsoft has finally released a fix for “Follina,” a zero-day vulnerability in Windows that’s being actively exploited by state-backed hackers. A fix for the high-severity vulnerability — tracked as CVE-2022-30190 — has been released as part of Microsoft’s monthly release of security patches, known as Patch Tuesday. "Microsoft strongly recommends that customers install the updates to be fully protected from the vulnerability," Microsoft said in a June 14 update to its original advisory.

  • All the most incredible laptop deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021

    We've found the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 laptop deals from Apple, Dell, Asus, Microsoft and more.

  • Internet Explorer is finally dead as Microsoft tells users to move on

    Microsoft has officially sent Internet Explorer into retirement

  • Stop Saying That Google’s AI Is Sentient, You Dupes

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastFrom 1964 to 1966, an MIT computer engineer named Joseph Weizenbaum developed an early chatbot dubbed ELIZA. One of the scripts he gave to the computer to process simulated a Rogerian psychotherapist, allowing users to input questions and get questions in response as if ELIZA was psychoanalyzing them.The bot managed to be incredibly convincing and produced deceptively intelligent responses to user questions. It was so realistic, in fact, that it

  • Apple faces £750 mn lawsuit over iPhone software update

    Apple is facing a £750 million (878 million euros, $918 million) lawsuit in Britain after a consumer rights champion on Thursday filed a claim accusing the US tech giant of secretly slowing down older iPhone models.

  • Darkstar, the Hypersonic Jet in ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Could Become a Real Plane

    The movie’s SR-72 is virtually identical to a 2016 rendering that Lockheed Martin released on its website.

  • Apple faces another iPhone 'Batterygate' legal claim, this time in the UK

    The complainant argued that Apple didn't disclose that it was going to throttle iPhones beforehand.

  • End of Internet Explorer Spells Trouble for Japan Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. retired its Internet Explorer on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarter-century-old app while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the unpopular browser.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong,

  • Amazon revamps Fire TV user interface with new home screen, improved navigation and more

    Amazon Fire TV revealed an updated user interface that aims to improve the navigation experience for users. Instead of a text menu item, there will now be an icon-based navigation bar that offers quick access to popular destinations, including “Home,” “Find,” “Live” and “My Stuff”, with icons like a magnifying glass, bookmark, house and so forth. The changes are meant to address some of users' complaints about last year's Fire TV makeover, by refining several features, bringing back missing sections and simplifying navigation.

  • 2 Reasons Why Google's Cloud Business Can Outperform

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) seems like it should naturally lead in cloud business -- but somehow the opportunity slipped away. Alphabet's cloud business lost the initial cloud wars and now has significantly less heft today than Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. As a result, many investors feel that Alphabet has lost the ability to build a significant cloud business.

  • Google Debate Over ‘Sentient’ Bots Overshadows Deeper AI Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- A Google software engineer was suspended after going public with his claims of encountering “sentient” artificial intelligence on the company’s servers — spurring a debate about how and whether AI can achieve consciousness. Researchers say it’s an unfortunate distraction from more pressing issues in the industry.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis