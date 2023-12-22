'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Owns A $1 Million Double-Wide Mobile Home She Calls Her 'Taj Mahal' — 'Who Would Have Ever Thought That You Could Make A Trailer Look This Good?'

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, a renowned real estate mogul, surprised many when she acquired a double-wide trailer in Los Angeles. In a YouTube video tour hosted by TikTok sensation Caleb Simpson, Corcoran showcased her unexpected mobile home purchase, challenging stereotypes associated with such residences.

In the opening moments of the video, Simpson poses a question that sets the tone for the tour: “Who would have thought Barbara Corcoran would have her own trailer?”

Corcoran’s response challenges conventional expectations. “Why not?" she asked. "Who would have ever thought that you could make a trailer look this good and have a double wide?”

Purchased for $800,000, with an additional investment of $150,000 in renovations, Corcoran’s Pacific Palisades trailer stands out in the world of mobile homes. The average cost of a new double-wide trailer in the United States typically ranges from $120,000 to $160,000, including delivery expenses.

She expressed her appreciation for the breathtaking view, emphasizing her love for the terrace. During the tour, she showcased her bathtub, saying that it cost more than all of her furniture combined. Despite the trailer’s $1 million price tag, Corcoran said she would have paid $10 million for it.

During the tour, Corcoran said, “Here’s my Taj Mahal — everything’s little.” Inside, the trailer exudes a bright and sophisticated atmosphere, embracing an open-concept design. The unit has 2½ bedrooms, two baths and a patio with seating for eight, providing an inviting space for relaxation.

How did Corcoran come to possess the trailer? She knew about the trailer park and admired the stunning views it offered. Corcoran approached the owner and expressed her interest in purchasing the property. Initially reluctant to sell, the owner stated she’d be open to a deal in a year. But Corcoran’s persuasive skills came into play, and she convinced the owner to sell immediately by offering lifetime access to the unit. Corcoran added that the former owner has used the trailer twice so far.

Reflecting on her acquisition, Simpson said, “I think I like this more than the New York City home.” Corcoran’s response echoed his sentiment, solidifying her affection for the double-wide trailer, its renovations, and the million-dollar view it affords.

The American Dream is about people finding their place, their space and making it their own, regardless of whether it’s a house, a trailer or a condo. It’s about achieving a sense of security and comfort in a space they can call their own, no matter its size or shape. For some, this may not necessarily involve owning a home at all; some may choose to rent and never own a house.

