'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary Invests In UAE's Booming Market Amid Warnings Of A 'Downsized America' Resulting From Extreme Inflation

In recent statements, investor Kevin O’Leary, known for his role on “Shark Tank,” juxtaposed his optimistic investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stock market with a rather bleak outlook on the current U.S. economy.

On Nov. 29, O’Leary announced his investment in the UAE stock market, highlighting the region’s potential for innovation and growth. He endorsed the M2 Exchange in Abu Dhabi, noting its compliance with regulatory frameworks and its potential as an alternative for institutional investors.

O’Leary’s decision was influenced by the frameworks provided by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the potential of high-growth companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), like the Phoenix Group. He described Abu Dhabi as the “capital of capital,” indicating his belief in significant upcoming developments in the area​​​​.

Conversely, O’Leary expressed concern about the state of the U.S. economy, particularly focusing on the impact of inflation. He described the situation as creating a “downsized” America, where the financial capabilities of individuals are significantly constrained compared to previous years.

This downsizing, according to O’Leary, is evident in the rising costs of mortgages and automobiles and the increasing prices of gasoline. He said mortgage rates have nearly doubled from 4.5% to around 8%, leading to a reduction in the size of homes people can afford. Similarly, the cost of borrowing for a car has increased, leading to the purchase of smaller, less expensive vehicles.

O’Leary also pointed out rising gasoline prices and tied the economic challenges to political issues, suggesting a significant impact on the lifestyles of young Americans​​​​​​.

“If you’re going to spend a lot of money driving, you’re going to pay a fortune in gasoline because that’s moving back up,” he said. “In this unprecedented year ... it’s going to hurt somewhere. And it means your lifestyle, if you’re in your early 20s, is going to be about 20% less. Sorry to tell you the truth, but that’s what I do all day long, and that’s the way it is.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a recent press conference in Washington, D.C., discussed the state of the economy. Powell acknowledged that although inflation is decreasing, it remains significantly above the Fed’s 2% target. The labor market is adjusting but continues to be tight. He also noted that while gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been robust, it is expected to decelerate. Powell stressed the Fed’s commitment to adjusting monetary policy to bring inflation down to the 2% target over time, admitting that this goal has not yet been reached.

O’Leary’s contrasting views on the investment landscapes in the UAE and the U.S. highlight a broader narrative of shifting economic power and the varying impacts of global economic trends in different regions. His positive outlook on the UAE’s market, combined with his concerns about the U.S. economy’s trajectory, underscores the complexities and interconnectedness of global financial systems.

