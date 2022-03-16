U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,333.16
    +70.71 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,937.84
    +393.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,308.17
    +359.55 (+2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.11
    +40.14 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.47
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.10
    -16.60 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.39 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1720
    +0.0120 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3102
    +0.0063 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4800
    +0.1800 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,752.62
    +1,659.11 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.75
    +32.19 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.77
    +123.07 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Shark's AI Robot Vacuum with Base is $150 off at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Shark

The first day of spring is right around the corner and if you're looking for some help cleaning up your home, a robot vacuum could do the trick. Even better if you can snag one with self-emptying features, which allow you to basically ignore the robo-vac until you have to clean the base once every month or so. One of our favorites, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Base, is $150 off right now at Amazon, bringing it down to $500.

Buy Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Base at Amazon - $500

The AV2501AE model is discounted, which is slightly different than the model we included in our guide (RV2502AE) in that it has a black and bronze design. However, both vacuums share a number of key features including self-cleaning brush rolls that help pick up pet hair, LiDAR navigation, UltraClean Mode, obstacle avoidance, Alexa and Google Assistant support and a bagless, HEPA base. The latter helps Shark's robo-vac stand out among most of the competition — you don't have to pay extra for proprietary garbage bags, rather, you simply detach a portion of the base when you need to empty it and then snap it back into place.

In addition to that convenience, Shark's machine impressed us with its cleaning power and its solid mapping skills. The first thing you'll have it do is an "Explore Run," in which it creates a map of your home that you can then label with room names in the companion mobile app. This makes it easy to send the robo-vac to clean only your bedroom when necessary, and you can create no-go zones as well. With a 120-minute run time, the machine can clean a good portion of any home before it needs more juice, and its handy "recharge and resume" feature allows it to power up and get back to cleaning without any additional prompting.

Shark's mobile app is pretty easy to use as well, and it lets you create cleaning schedules, start jobs from anywhere and activate UltraClean Mode when you need all of the suction power possible to clean up big messes. Overall, it's an excellent self-emptying robot vacuum that's competitively priced, especially when discounted like this.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • The best robot vacuums you can buy

    Here’s a list of the best robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • The ElliQ eldercare robot is finally available

    The astute TechCrunch reader will quickly note that we’ve been covering Intuition Robotics for five years now, dating back to the eldercare robotics’ crowdfunding campaign way back in February 2017. Specifically, when is the ElliQ robot going on sale? What can I say, robots take a long time, and the company has spent several years beta testing.

  • Cornell researchers taught a robot to take Airbnb photos

    A team of Cornell University researchers took a state of the art computational aesthetic system and taught it to take its own pictures.

  • Plains drought to curb U.S. wheat harvest, adding to global supply worries

    A worsening drought in the southern U.S. Plains is threatening the region's winter wheat crop just as the Ukraine crisis dents global supplies. Some farmers in southwestern Kansas, the top U.S. wheat producing state, have not received much measurable rain or snow since October. Winter wheat is planted in autumn, lays dormant in winter and begins sending up green shoots in spring.

  • ESPN's iOS app adds SharePlay to help you watch sports with friends

    ESPN has added SharePlay to its iOS app, making it easier to watch sports with distant friends.

  • Instagram is getting ‘parental supervision’ features

    Meta is introducing new “parental supervision” features for Instagram and virtual reality.

  • Foxconn begins resuming factory operations in Shenzhen following COVID-19 outbreak

    One of the campuses that's reopening reportedly assembles iPhones for Apple.

  • ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer reveals a June 8th premiere on Disney+

    Take a peek at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim superhero in action.

  • Two master skydivers will swap planes mid-air in Hulu livestream

    The two cousins will each be flying their own Cessna 182.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Chipotle is testing a new robot to make tortillas

    Here comes robots to your local Chipotle.

  • IUNU uses robots to keep an eye on greenhouse crops

    Not going to lie, IUNU (pronounced “you knew”) is not the easiest name (further confusing matters is the presence of a robot called “LUNA”). Today’s news finds the Seattle-based firm picking up $24 million in funding, led by Lewis & Clark Ventures, with S2G Ventures, Ceres Partners and Astanor Ventures returning for more. The company is targeting the world of greenhouses.

  • ECA Group and iXblue enter exclusive negotiations period to create new European high-tech champion.

    ECA Group and iXblue have entered an exclusive negotiations period to bring the two French companies together. Carried out by Group Gorgé, this operation will lead to the rise of a European high-tech industrial champion in the fields of maritime, inertial navigation, space and photonics.

  • Bear Robotics targets restaurant staffing shortages with another $81M raise

    Bear has seen some success in deployment of late, including a bid to get its system in more restaurants in Japan. Japan has long eyed robots as a way to keep business moving for its aging population, and the pandemic only served to accelerate those needs. Here in the States, Bear has partnered with Chili’s, Compass Group, Denny’s, Marriott and Pepsi.

  • Japan fashion magnate Maezawa buys 'affectionate' robot venture

    Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa is buying robotics startup Groove X, which makes an "affectionate" companion robot, saying on Tuesday he was drawn by its ability to "make people feel happy". A fund owned by Maezawa has taken a majority stake in the startup, founded by an alumni of SoftBank Group Corp's robotics business, and will move to full ownership in April, Groove X said, without providing further detail. Lovot, an amalgam of "love" and "robot", has wheels and resembles a penguin with cartoonish human eyes.

  • This Roomba robot vacuum is on sale for under $250, just in time for spring cleaning

    Save time on cleaning with this robotic vacuum that shoppers have called "such a help."

  • A home for robots: During SXSW 2022, Austin debuts new robotics, drone testing site

    The Center for Autonomous Robotics is a partnership between Austin accelerator Capital Factory and Austin drone company Guinn Partners.

  • SoftBank-backed Bear Robotics raises $81 million for waitering robot rollout

    SoftBank Group Corp-backed food service robot startup Bear Robotics has raised $81 million in a Series B funding round with investors that include Cleveland Avenue, a venture capital firm founded by a former McDonalds chief executive. Other investors include South Korean private equity firm IMM and telco KT Corp, the startup's co-founder and chief operating officer Juan Higueros told Reuters, declining to disclose the firm's latest valuation. Bear Robotics has shipped more than 5,000 of its Servi food service robots, which carry food and drink between kitchen and tables on layers of trays, and partnered with industry players such as Denny's, Chili's and Pepsi.

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.