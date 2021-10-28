Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum is nearly half off today

Robot vacuums can be expensive, and if you want one with a base that automatically collects dirt, it'll cost you even more. But now you can get one of Shark's most advanced models for the lowest price we've seen. The Shark IQ RV1001AE robot vacuum with clean base is 47 percent off, bringing it down to $319. That's more than $280 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen it — not to mention that also makes it even cheaper than most iRobot devices that come with clean bases, even when they've been on sale.

Buy Shark IQ RV1001AE at Amazon - $319

We've been fans of Shark's robot vacuums since one of its cheaper models made it into our budget robot vacuum guide. Originally priced at $600, the RV1001AE is one of Shark's higher-end robo-vacs with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. The latter ensures that hair won't get tangled in the brush, making this vacuum a good pick for pet owners. In addition to Shark's IQ navigation, it also maps out your home as it cleans so you can tell it to only clean the living room or the kitchen by using the mobile app. And if you don't want to bother with manual cleanings, you can set a schedule in the mobile app, too, and let the robot do all the work.

This robot vacuum also cleans itself — it'll automatically empty its bin into the clean base that comes with it. Yes, you'll have to empty the base once every month or so, but that's much more convenient than having to remember to dump out the robot's contents every time. Also, Shark's clean base is bagless, so you don't have to buy proprietary liners like you do with other robots that come with similar bases.

If you can live without the clean base, a few other Shark vacuums — both robot and not — are on sale right now, too. Of note is the Shark IQ AV970, which is down to $250. That's $150 off its normal price and close to its all-time low of $230. It has many of the same features as the RV1001AE, including a self-cleaning brush roll, IQ navigation and Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Aside from the clean base, you'll have to forgo home mapping with this model, but you'll get an extra-large dust bin, which allows the robot to suck up more dirt and debris before you need to empty it.

Buy Shark IQ AV970 at Amazon - $250

