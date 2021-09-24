Shark's Smartest Robot Yet Features AI Technology Similar to Self-Driving Cars

Forget about vacuuming for up to two months with Shark's smartest and most premium self-empty robot

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are on the hunt for products that do more for less, and the search for top-of-the-line yet affordable robots is no different. That's why Shark®, (HKEX: 1691.HK), the #1 brand in vacuums*, is excited to introduce its newest and smartest innovation - the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL- with next-gen intelligence and AI Laser Navigation™, UltraClean Mode™, and a HEPA 60-day capacity base that traps harmful dust and allergens.

The Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty combines the latest innovations, including AI Laser Navigation™, UltraClean Mode™, and a HEPA 60-day capacity base to collect and trap dust and allergens. Available now on SharkClean.com for $599.99.

Next Generation Intelligence and AI Laser Navigation

Based on the laser navigation technology and similar AI algorithms found in self-driving cars, it allows the robot to detect and avoid objects as it cleans. Unlike traditional camera-based vSLAM technologies in other robots that point up at the ceiling, the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL uses 360-degree LIDAR laser-based technology, scanning at floor level to clean and adapt its pathway with precision. Next-gen technology also allows it to efficiently clean row-by-row, target areas for deep cleans and customization, and it can do it all anytime - day or night.

Customized Cleaning control, at your fingertips

Using the newly redesigned SharkClean® app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, consumers can schedule whole-home cleans or target specific areas like rooms, high-traffic zones or spots for immediate cleaning. The robot intelligently travels to a precise spot on-demand, and with increased suction power, cleans in multiple directions for a deeper clean. Users can select UltraClean Mode™ to enable the robot to intelligently travel to targeted areas and with increased suction power, it cleans in multiple directions for a more thorough deep-clean. UltraClean Mode™ offers increased performance such as 50% more pet hair pick-up1 with no hair wrap and 30% better carpet cleaning2.

"Precision cleaning, intelligence and convenience come together in our most premium robot vacuum to date," said Tim Moore, Shark's Executive Vice President, Shark Engineering. "The AI Laser Navigation™ mapping technology is so accurate that the robot can sweep at night and in the dark, so we can wake up to clean floors. It's like the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL makes cleaning in your sleep possible."

Story continues

With up to 2-hours of runtime and more suction versus the iRobot Roomba i7+, the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL picks up hair and large debris with no hair wrap using Shark's Self-cleaning Brushroll. As Shark's best edge and corner cleaning robot, users can customize the robot's power levels and clean closer to hard-to-reach areas.

After its mapped route is complete, the robot vacuum automatically returns to its base, charges, and empties its dustbin into a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The base uses its HEPA filtration to capture and trap 99.97%3. of dust and allergens to ensure that it stays out of your home's environment.

Pricing and Availability

Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL is available for $599.99 on SharkClean.com, and other major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, and more starting Monday, September 20.

About Shark:

Shark is one of several house-care brands developed by SharkNinja Operating LLC, a pioneer in small household appliances and cleaning solutions that fit the lifestyles of busy people all over the world. By providing highly functional, innovative products, SharkNinja has rapidly carved out a significant market share in the housewares industry, becoming one of the leading companies in this sector. From cutting-edge, ultra-powerful vacuums to high-quality at-home coffee systems, SharkNinja products positively impact people's lives every day in every home around the world.

* Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2020, combined U.S dollar sales - canister vacuums, electric carpet sweeper, hand vacuums, stick vacuums, upright vacuums, workshop vacuums, robotic vacuums (suction, suction and brush, multi-function) and bare floor cleaners (without steam)

1in UltraClean Mode™ vs. RV1100AE

2vs. RV2502AE single pass coverage, tested with sand on level loop

^3 down to .3 microns

Media Contact: Samantha Blair, Senior Manager, Influencer and PR – 413-427-5990

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharks-smartest-robot-yet-features-ai-technology-similar-to-self-driving-cars-301384850.html

SOURCE Shark