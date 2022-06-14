Shark's WiFi robot vacuum with clean base is half off today only

One of Amazon's latest daily deals knocks half off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. The Shark AV1010AE robot vacuum with clean base is down to $300 today only, which is 50 percent less than its usual rate and the best price we've seen it. It shares many features with the Shark machine that made it onto our list of best robot vacuums, including home mapping, Alexa and Google voice control and the convenience of a clean base.

Buy Shark WiFi robot vacuum at Amazon - $300

We've been generally impressed with Shark's robot vacuums, with both high-end and affordable models earning spots in our guides. The AV1010AE is a mid-tier machine featuring improved carpet cleaning with multi-surface brush rolls, suction that's powerful enough to capture pet hair along with dirt and debris and row-by-row cleaning. It'll also map out your home as it cleans so you can then send the machine to specific rooms for more targeted cleaning.

Shark's robot vacuum connects to WiFi so you can control it via its companion mobile app. Not only can you start and stop cleaning jobs from there, but you can also set schedules so the machine cleans routinely on certain days and times. If the robo-vac starts to run out of juice before it's done cleaning, its Recharge and Resume feature will force the machine back to its base to power up, and once it has a sufficient amount of battery power, it'll automatically pick up where it left off.

And you won't have to tend to the vacuum every job thanks to the included clean base — it'll empty its dustbin into the clean base after its done cleaning, so you'll only have to empty the base once every 45 days or so. We also appreciate that Shark's base is bagless, so you're not forced to buy proprietary garbage bags for it. The clean base is a big perk of this sale as it's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum that comes with one for only $300.

As a mid-tier device, the AV1010AE doesn't have all of the features we tested out on the model that made it into our best robot vacuums guide (RV2502AE). The AV1010AE doesn't have AI laser vision, so it won't be as good at avoiding obstacles as other models, and lacks self-cleaning brush rolls as well as PowerFin Technology. The latter refers to flexible silicon fins found on some Shark machines that help get deeper into carpets and pick up more hair. If you're willing to skip those advanced features, you'll still get a solid robot vacuum in the Shark AV1010AE without spending too much money.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.